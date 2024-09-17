Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Germany's conservative leaders have reached a consensus to nominate Christian Democrat (CDU) chief Friedrich Merz for the chancellorship in next year's federal election, according to party sources on Tuesday. Markus Soeder, head of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has decided to stand aside, sources informed Reuters.

This decision clears the path for Merz, 68, an economic liberal who has shifted the party to the right since taking over in 2022 following Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure. Merz has notably pushed for stricter immigration policies. Both Merz and Soeder are expected to hold a joint news conference at noon (1000 GMT) to potentially confirm the nomination.

The conservative alliance currently leads in opinion polls, with some surveys showing it ahead of the combined support for the three parties in Social Democrat (SPD) Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Hendrik Wuest, another possible conservative candidate, announced on Monday he would not run and endorsed Merz. Bloomberg News also reported on Merz's nomination, citing a source familiar with the decision.

