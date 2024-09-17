PM Modi to Address Rally in Sonipat Ahead of Haryana Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Sonipat on September 26, marking his second campaign for the BJP in Haryana's Assembly polls, according to state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release the party's poll manifesto for Haryana on Wednesday, Badoli confirmed, asserting confidence in the BJP's ability to retain power in the state.

Badoli sharply criticized the Congress for what he termed as 'politics of lies and loot,' stating that their aspirations of forming a government in Haryana are unfounded.

