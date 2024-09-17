PM Modi to Address Rally in Sonipat Ahead of Haryana Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Sonipat on September 26 as part of the BJP's campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections. Party's state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli announced this, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's plan to release the party's poll manifesto. Badoli criticized the Congress for spreading lies and expressed confidence in BJP retaining power in Haryana.
Updated: 17-09-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Sonipat on September 26, marking his second campaign for the BJP in Haryana's Assembly polls, according to state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release the party's poll manifesto for Haryana on Wednesday, Badoli confirmed, asserting confidence in the BJP's ability to retain power in the state.
Badoli sharply criticized the Congress for what he termed as 'politics of lies and loot,' stating that their aspirations of forming a government in Haryana are unfounded.
