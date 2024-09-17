Left Menu

PM Modi to Address Rally in Sonipat Ahead of Haryana Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Sonipat on September 26 as part of the BJP's campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections. Party's state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli announced this, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's plan to release the party's poll manifesto. Badoli criticized the Congress for spreading lies and expressed confidence in BJP retaining power in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:18 IST
PM Modi to Address Rally in Sonipat Ahead of Haryana Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Sonipat on September 26, marking his second campaign for the BJP in Haryana's Assembly polls, according to state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release the party's poll manifesto for Haryana on Wednesday, Badoli confirmed, asserting confidence in the BJP's ability to retain power in the state.

Badoli sharply criticized the Congress for what he termed as 'politics of lies and loot,' stating that their aspirations of forming a government in Haryana are unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024