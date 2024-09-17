Left Menu

Senate Set to Vote on Landmark Fertility Treatment Bill

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill aiming to enshrine federal protections and expand fertility treatment coverage. The bill, primarily blocked by Republicans in a prior vote, is led by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth. Surprisingly, former President Trump has shown support for the legislation.

The U.S. Senate prepares for a crucial vote on a bill designed to secure federal protections and broaden insurance coverage for fertility treatments.

This follows an initial failed attempt in June, where the bill did not garner the necessary 60 votes, facing significant opposition from Republicans. Democrats, holding a slim majority, are pushing once again under the guidance of Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth.

In a surprising twist, former President Donald Trump expressed his support for the bill in August, indicating he would mandate government or insurance company payment for IVF if re-elected, creating unexpected support from his far-right Christian base.

