Senate Set to Vote on Landmark Fertility Treatment Bill
The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill aiming to enshrine federal protections and expand fertility treatment coverage. The bill, primarily blocked by Republicans in a prior vote, is led by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth. Surprisingly, former President Trump has shown support for the legislation.
The U.S. Senate prepares for a crucial vote on a bill designed to secure federal protections and broaden insurance coverage for fertility treatments.
This follows an initial failed attempt in June, where the bill did not garner the necessary 60 votes, facing significant opposition from Republicans. Democrats, holding a slim majority, are pushing once again under the guidance of Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth.
In a surprising twist, former President Donald Trump expressed his support for the bill in August, indicating he would mandate government or insurance company payment for IVF if re-elected, creating unexpected support from his far-right Christian base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tata AIA Launches Offshore Branch at GIFT City for NRI Life Insurance
Cabinet Approves Consultation Draft of Holidays Act Reform Bill
Ukraine's Financial Resilience: Inside the $20 Billion Debt Restructuring
Through this Bill, we have tried to plug the loopholes that exist in the central legislation: Mamata on state anti-rape Bill.
West Bengal Introduces Anti-Rape Bill: Crucial Discussions Begin