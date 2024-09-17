Left Menu

Friedrich Merz's Comeback: Germany's Potential Next Chancellor

Friedrich Merz, once ousted by Angela Merkel, is poised to become Germany's next chancellor. Merz, a conservative economic liberal, aims to revive Christian values and regain votes from the far-right. His controversial statements and private sector background evoke both support and criticism. His chancellorship depends on coalition-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:43 IST
Friedrich Merz's Comeback: Germany's Potential Next Chancellor
Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz, sidelined by Angela Merkel over two decades ago, is set to land his first government job as Germany's next chancellor. The conservative Christian Democrat Party (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party nominated Merz, 68, marking a stark contrast in style and policy from Merkel.

A brash economic liberal, Merz advocates for renewed Christian values and a tougher stance on migration. His controversial remarks have roused worries among centrists within CDU but garnered support for his firm policies.

Merz's corporate experience is both a strength and a vulnerability, with critics accusing him of being out of touch with ordinary Germans. He's focused on rebooting the stagnant economy and simplifying the tax system, though specifics on funding remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024