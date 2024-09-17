Friedrich Merz's Comeback: Germany's Potential Next Chancellor

Friedrich Merz, sidelined by Angela Merkel over two decades ago, is set to land his first government job as Germany's next chancellor. The conservative Christian Democrat Party (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party nominated Merz, 68, marking a stark contrast in style and policy from Merkel.

A brash economic liberal, Merz advocates for renewed Christian values and a tougher stance on migration. His controversial remarks have roused worries among centrists within CDU but garnered support for his firm policies.

Merz's corporate experience is both a strength and a vulnerability, with critics accusing him of being out of touch with ordinary Germans. He's focused on rebooting the stagnant economy and simplifying the tax system, though specifics on funding remain unclear.

