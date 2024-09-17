Chinese Warplanes Tail US Patrol Plane in Taiwan Strait Standoff

Chinese warplanes trailed a US P-8A Poseidon military aircraft through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, according to a statement from China's military.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command revealed that the US aircraft was capable of long-range anti-submarine warfare. Senior Colonel Li Xi, a spokesperson for the command, stated that Chinese forces monitored the US flight in compliance with the law, remaining on high alert to protect national sovereignty and regional stability.

The US Navy has not commented on the incident. China's actions follow Germany's first transit of the Taiwan Strait in over two decades, which drew criticism from Beijing. Historical tensions linger from a 2001 mid-air collision between a US surveillance plane and a Chinese fighter jet near Hainan island.

