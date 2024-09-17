Atishi Poised to Become Delhi's Third Woman Chief Minister

Atishi, an experienced leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to become Delhi's youngest and third woman chief minister after Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj. With her appointment, Atishi will also become the second current woman chief minister in India, alongside Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal.

Notably, Atishi holds the most portfolios in the Delhi Cabinet, serving as the Minister for Finance, Water, Education, and several other critical departments. She played a pivotal role in maintaining AAP's stability during Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment. Kejriwal has proposed Atishi as his successor, receiving unwavering support from AAP legislators.

On Tuesday evening, Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, paving the way for Atishi's leadership. AAP leader Gopal Rai confirmed that a delegation of AAP legislators will formally stake claim for forming a new government under her leadership. This marks a significant chapter in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)