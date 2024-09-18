Sanjay Raut Accuses Congress of Delaying Seat-Sharing Talks
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused Congress leaders in Maharashtra of delaying seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming assembly elections. The opposition alliance, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), along with regional players, plan to meet in Mumbai to finalize the talks.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday blamed Congress leaders in Maharashtra for stalling the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing negotiations for the impending assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters, Raut indicated that the opposition coalition, which encompasses Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP), and several regional allies, will convene in Mumbai on Wednesday to resolve seat-sharing discrepancies.
With assembly elections anticipated in November, Raut stressed the urgency of these talks, complaining that Congress leaders have repeatedly postponed discussions. Raut stated seat-sharing for Mumbai is nearly finalized, but region-wise discussions are crucial given Maharashtra's large size.
(With inputs from agencies.)
