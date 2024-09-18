Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Criticizes Lack of Representation in Mahayuti Government

Union minister Ramdas Athawale lamented the lack of ministerial berths for his party, RPI (A), in the Mahayuti government following the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. He remains confident in Mahayuti's prospects in the upcoming state assembly elections and supports Maratha reservation and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:56 IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale has raised concerns over the exclusion of his party, RPI (A), from ministerial berths in the Mahayuti government, attributing the oversight to the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Speaking to reporters in Dahanu, Athawale expressed confidence that the ruling Mahayuti will secure 150 to 160 seats in the upcoming elections to the 288-member state assembly. Despite promises of cabinet positions and other significant roles, RPI (A) was left without representation, prompting Athawale to push for 12 seats for his party in the forthcoming elections.

On the topic of Maratha reservation, Athawale suggested a separate category for Marathas from economically weaker sections and advocated for studying Tamil Nadu's reservation system. He also extended support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, highlighting various achievements of his ministry, including initiatives benefitting 45% of India's population and a nationwide de-addiction campaign targeting youth substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

