Savitri Jindal Enters Haryana Poll Fray as Independent

Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of the Jindal Group, has decided to contest in the Haryana elections as an Independent candidate. This move comes after she failed to get a BJP ticket.

Speaking to PTI, the 74-year-old explained that the people of Hisar, whom she considers her family, urged her to run. Jindal has pledged to raise local issues strongly in the Vidhan Sabha if elected, citing issues like broken roads, water-logging, and drinking water shortages.

Jindal's candidacy pits her against senior BJP leader Kamal Gupta and 19 others. She previously served as an MLA from Hisar twice and was a minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government.

(With inputs from agencies.)