Panel Recommends 'One Nation, One Election' After Global Study

A high-level panel has recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies in India, following a study of election processes in seven countries, including South Africa, Sweden, and Belgium. The report, approved by the Union Cabinet, suggests this approach could enhance transparency and efficiency.

The committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted the report to President Droupadi Mumu in March. It recommends synchronizing local body polls within 100 days after Lok Sabha and state elections. The focus was on adopting the best international practices for fair and transparent elections.

Countries like Germany, Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also analyzed. Subhash C Kashyap, a committee member, highlighted the German and Japanese models, advocating their adoption in India. Indonesia's successful simultaneous elections on February 14, 2024, termed as the world's largest single-day elections, were noted for their efficiency and strict voting measures.

