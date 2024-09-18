Left Menu

Panel Recommends 'One Nation, One Election' After Global Study

A high-level panel studied election processes in seven countries, recommending simultaneous polls for India's Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The panel chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind provided insights into international election practices, advocating synchronized elections for better transparency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:37 IST
Panel Recommends 'One Nation, One Election' After Global Study
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level panel has recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies in India, following a study of election processes in seven countries, including South Africa, Sweden, and Belgium. The report, approved by the Union Cabinet, suggests this approach could enhance transparency and efficiency.

The committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted the report to President Droupadi Mumu in March. It recommends synchronizing local body polls within 100 days after Lok Sabha and state elections. The focus was on adopting the best international practices for fair and transparent elections.

Countries like Germany, Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also analyzed. Subhash C Kashyap, a committee member, highlighted the German and Japanese models, advocating their adoption in India. Indonesia's successful simultaneous elections on February 14, 2024, termed as the world's largest single-day elections, were noted for their efficiency and strict voting measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024