MLA's Protest Against Police Bias Continues as Party Distances Itself
BJP ally Apna Dal (S) MLA Vinay Verma is protesting against Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, demanding her transfer for alleged bias. Despite his party distancing itself from the demonstration, Verma remains adamant. The MLA has accused police officials of misconduct and protecting illegal activities in his constituency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP ally Apna Dal (S) MLA Vinay Verma is staging an indefinite protest against Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, citing her alleged biased attitude and demanding her transfer.
Although his party has officially distanced itself from the protest, Verma is unwavering, vowing to continue until his demands are met.
He has accused local police officers of misconduct and shielding unlawful activities, adding to the tensions within his Shohratgarh constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Plans Statewide Protests Demanding Justice in RG Kar Medical College Case
Doctors in Kolkata Demand Immediate Resignation of Police Commissioner Amid Protests
Protest Erupts Near Prime Minister Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem
Kolkata Doctors Continue Protest Amid RG Kar Medical College Controversy
CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Amid Corruption Probe; Protests Erupt in Kolkata