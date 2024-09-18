MLA's Protest Against Police Bias Continues as Party Distances Itself

BJP ally Apna Dal (S) MLA Vinay Verma is staging an indefinite protest against Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, citing her alleged biased attitude and demanding her transfer.

Although his party has officially distanced itself from the protest, Verma is unwavering, vowing to continue until his demands are met.

He has accused local police officers of misconduct and shielding unlawful activities, adding to the tensions within his Shohratgarh constituency.

