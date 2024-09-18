Left Menu

Impact of 'One Nation, One Election' on Poll Expenditure

Implementing 'one nation, one election' could save around 30% of poll expenditure in India, depending on the effectiveness of the Election Commission and political party cooperation, according to expert N Bhaskara Rao. However, a significant reduction requires curbing voter inducement practices and rationalizing election schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:32 IST
Impact of 'One Nation, One Election' on Poll Expenditure
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation, experts suggest that adopting the 'one nation, one election' model could cut poll expenditure by 30%, reflecting on the Election Commission's efficiency and political cooperation.

N Bhaskara Rao, a seasoned expert in poll expenditures, warns that substantial savings won't materialize without tackling voter inducement practices. Rao, heading the Centre for Media Studies, estimates the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone could cost over Rs 10 lakh crore.

The Union Cabinet recently approved a high-level committee report on simultaneous polls, proposing streamlined election phases. This could notably decrease travel, printing, and media campaign costs. However, Rao emphasizes that real savings hinge on curbing the 'note for vote' culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024