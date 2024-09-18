Impact of 'One Nation, One Election' on Poll Expenditure

In a significant revelation, experts suggest that adopting the 'one nation, one election' model could cut poll expenditure by 30%, reflecting on the Election Commission's efficiency and political cooperation.

N Bhaskara Rao, a seasoned expert in poll expenditures, warns that substantial savings won't materialize without tackling voter inducement practices. Rao, heading the Centre for Media Studies, estimates the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone could cost over Rs 10 lakh crore.

The Union Cabinet recently approved a high-level committee report on simultaneous polls, proposing streamlined election phases. This could notably decrease travel, printing, and media campaign costs. However, Rao emphasizes that real savings hinge on curbing the 'note for vote' culture.

