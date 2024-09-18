One Nation, One Election: Ushering in a New Electoral Era
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praises the Union Cabinet's approval of simultaneous elections following a high-level panel's recommendations. He views this as a landmark decision that will bring political stability and transparency under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The initiative was based on recommendations by a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.
Hailing the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said it would usher in a new electoral era.
Saha called the decision a landmark move taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
"Now, it's time for a new electoral era with the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble PM for this historic move; it will be a 'milestone' in ensuring political stability, a transparent, and cost-effective electoral process," Saha said in a Facebook post.
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the 'one nation, one election' proposal, recommended by a panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.
The high-level committee advised starting with simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
