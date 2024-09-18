Left Menu

One Nation, One Election: Ushering in a New Electoral Era

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praises the Union Cabinet's approval of simultaneous elections following a high-level panel's recommendations. He views this as a landmark decision that will bring political stability and transparency under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. The initiative was based on recommendations by a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:27 IST
Hailing the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said it would usher in a new electoral era.

Saha called the decision a landmark move taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"Now, it's time for a new electoral era with the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble PM for this historic move; it will be a 'milestone' in ensuring political stability, a transparent, and cost-effective electoral process," Saha said in a Facebook post.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the 'one nation, one election' proposal, recommended by a panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The high-level committee advised starting with simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

