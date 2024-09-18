Left Menu

EU's Swift Defense Boost: Kubilius' Strategic Vision

The EU needs to urgently bolster its defenses as Russia could be ready for confrontation within six to eight years, says Andrius Kubilius, EU's first defense commissioner nominee. Kubilius aims to stimulate the EU arms industry and promote joint investment, despite legal and financial hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union faces an urgent call to strengthen its defenses due to a potential confrontation with Russia in the next six to eight years, according to Andrius Kubilius, the nominee for the EU's first defence commissioner role, interviewed by Reuters.

Former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius has been selected to spearhead efforts to boost Europe's arms industry by increasing EU nations' defense spending and fostering cross-border procurement and corporate cooperation. This new position underscores the heightened focus on security within the EU following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

'Defense ministers and NATO generals agree that Vladimir Putin could be ready for a confrontation with NATO and the EU in 6-8 years,' Kubilius, a vocal critic of Russia and advocate for Ukraine, emphasized on Wednesday. 'Taking these assessments seriously requires us to make swift and ambitious decisions,' he added.

Kubilius' initial goal is to work with EU foreign policy chief nominee Kaja Kallas to identify necessary resources for meeting future military challenges, aiming to complete an exploratory study within the first 100 days. He identified a significant underinvestment in defense over the past decade, leaving the European defense industry in a precarious state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

