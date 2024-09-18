Left Menu

Delhi Congress Protests Against BJP Leaders' Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Congress workers held a demonstration at the state headquarters to protest against remarks made by NDA leaders targeting Rahul Gandhi. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV called for an apology from the BJP leaders and threatened nationwide protests. Several Congress workers were detained during the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant turnout of Delhi Congress workers was observed at the party's state headquarters on Wednesday as they demonstrated against the alleged objectionable remarks by NDA leaders targeting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The protest was aimed at BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who had criticized Gandhi's statements made during his recent visit to the United States concerning the condition of Sikhs in India. Bittu labeled Gandhi as the 'number one terrorist' if those manufacturing bombs supported him.

Youth Congress workers, who assembled outside the DPCC office, raised slogans against the remarks and even burned effigies of BJP leaders, which led to several detentions by the police. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also filed a police complaint regarding the statements from NDA leaders. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV demanded an apology from BJP leaders and threatened nationwide protests if the demands were not met.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing, also held a separate demonstration in central Delhi, demanding the removal of Bittu from the cabinet and condemning the remarks as an insult to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

