BJD MP Criticizes PM Modi's 100-Day Report Card as 'Betrayal' of Odisha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-day report card, labeling it as a 'complete betrayal' of Odisha's mandate and 'extremely disappointing.' Patra remarked that Odisha could not expect any favorable outcomes from the current administration.

'These 100 days are nothing but a complete betrayal of the people's mandate in Odisha. They really show that Odisha cannot expect anything good from this double-engine government,' Patra told ANI. He expressed frustration that Odisha's long-standing demand for special category status has been ignored while states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been granted relief packages.

'The completion of 100 days by the government in Delhi, and in Odisha, has been extremely disappointing. Odisha has been demanding special category status for a long time. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have received some relief through packages, but Odisha got nothing. Are these 100 days good? No. It's very unfortunate that in the last 100 days, Odisha has not been considered in the plans of either the BJP government in Delhi or in Odisha,' Patra emphasized to ANI. On September 15, the Modi-led government marked 100 days in office, highlighting actions aimed at judicial reforms and disaster mitigation.

Sources in the government claimed that they had achieved several targets set by Prime Minister Modi earlier this year. Ahead of the 2024 general election campaign, the PM had assigned a 100-day task to officials.

Previously, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah released 'Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat,' a special booklet and eight flyers showcasing key achievements of the last 100 days under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. (ANI)

