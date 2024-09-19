Atishi to Lead New Delhi Cabinet: Mukesh Ahlawat Joins as the New Face

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is set to join the new Delhi Cabinet under Atishi's leadership, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for September 21.

Chief Minister-designate Atishi and four ministers from Arvind Kejriwal's former cabinet will take the oath on the same day.

The new Cabinet will focus on pending policies and welfare schemes amidst a backdrop of recent political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)