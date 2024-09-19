Atishi to Lead New Delhi Cabinet: Mukesh Ahlawat Joins as the New Face
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will join the new Delhi Cabinet led by Atishi, who will be sworn in as chief minister on September 21. Four ministers from Arvind Kejriwal's former Council of Ministers will be retained. The new Cabinet will tackle pending policies and welfare schemes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is set to join the new Delhi Cabinet under Atishi's leadership, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for September 21.
Chief Minister-designate Atishi and four ministers from Arvind Kejriwal's former cabinet will take the oath on the same day.
The new Cabinet will focus on pending policies and welfare schemes amidst a backdrop of recent political changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Cabinet
- Atishi
- Mukesh Ahlawat
- Kejriwal
- swearing-in
- policies
- schemes
- AAP
- chief minister
- oath
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt to Overhaul Policies Impacting Primary Sector to Boost Farming and Free Up Rural Economy
Britain Extends Key Start-Up Investment Schemes to 2035
Electric Showdown: How the EU is Using Trade Policies to Curb China's EV Dominance
Webinar Promotes Convergence of Animal Husbandry Schemes with SHG Members under NRLM
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies at Sangli Rally