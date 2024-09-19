Left Menu

Atishi to Lead New Delhi Cabinet: Mukesh Ahlawat Joins as the New Face

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will join the new Delhi Cabinet led by Atishi, who will be sworn in as chief minister on September 21. Four ministers from Arvind Kejriwal's former Council of Ministers will be retained. The new Cabinet will tackle pending policies and welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:40 IST
Atishi to Lead New Delhi Cabinet: Mukesh Ahlawat Joins as the New Face
AAP MLA Atishi in a press conference (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is set to join the new Delhi Cabinet under Atishi's leadership, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for September 21.

Chief Minister-designate Atishi and four ministers from Arvind Kejriwal's former cabinet will take the oath on the same day.

The new Cabinet will focus on pending policies and welfare schemes amidst a backdrop of recent political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024