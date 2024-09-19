Left Menu

OBC Leader Criticizes Maratha Activist and CM Shinde Over Quota Issue

OBC leader Laxman Hake criticized Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for considering the 1911 gazette for Maratha reservations. Hake argued that such actions undermine the OBC commission and questioned the government's legal understanding. Jarange's protests for Maratha quota continue, with nearby parallel protests from Hake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:06 IST
On Thursday, OBC leader Laxman Hake vigorously criticized Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over ongoing quota issues.

Hake, who embarked on an indefinite fast in Wadi Godri village, argued that the 1911 gazette should not influence decisions on Maratha community reservations.

The OBC leader questioned the government's legal rationale and warned of repercussions from the OBC community if the 1911 gazette is considered. Hake also ridiculed Jarange's indefinite fast, suggesting he should join a reality show for his 'entertainment value.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

