OBC Leader Criticizes Maratha Activist and CM Shinde Over Quota Issue

On Thursday, OBC leader Laxman Hake vigorously criticized Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over ongoing quota issues.

Hake, who embarked on an indefinite fast in Wadi Godri village, argued that the 1911 gazette should not influence decisions on Maratha community reservations.

The OBC leader questioned the government's legal rationale and warned of repercussions from the OBC community if the 1911 gazette is considered. Hake also ridiculed Jarange's indefinite fast, suggesting he should join a reality show for his 'entertainment value.'

(With inputs from agencies.)