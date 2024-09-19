OBC Leader Criticizes Maratha Activist and CM Shinde Over Quota Issue
OBC leader Laxman Hake criticized Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for considering the 1911 gazette for Maratha reservations. Hake argued that such actions undermine the OBC commission and questioned the government's legal understanding. Jarange's protests for Maratha quota continue, with nearby parallel protests from Hake.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, OBC leader Laxman Hake vigorously criticized Maratha activist Manoj Jarange and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over ongoing quota issues.
Hake, who embarked on an indefinite fast in Wadi Godri village, argued that the 1911 gazette should not influence decisions on Maratha community reservations.
The OBC leader questioned the government's legal rationale and warned of repercussions from the OBC community if the 1911 gazette is considered. Hake also ridiculed Jarange's indefinite fast, suggesting he should join a reality show for his 'entertainment value.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Eknath Shinde Government Over Missing CCTV Footage in Sexual Assault Case
Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government Over Delayed Response to Crop Damage
Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Government Amid Rising Crime and Agricultural Devastation
Opposition Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Government's Lack of Vision, Calls for Change in Upcoming Polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Launches Thane Cleanliness Campaign