Advocate Against Corruption: The Legacy of D Kempanna

D Kempanna, the President of Karnataka State Contractors' Association, passed away at the age of 84 due to a heart attack. He was known for exposing the '40 per cent commission' scam under the previous BJP government. His leadership had notable political ramifications, influencing the 2023 Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:22 IST
D Kempanna
  • Country:
  • India

D Kempanna, President of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, passed away on Thursday at the age of 84. Known for his pivotal role in exposing the '40 per cent commission' scam during the BJP's tenure, Kempanna's relentless pursuit of justice marked a significant chapter in Karnataka's political landscape.

Kempanna's death, attributed to a heart attack, leaves behind his wife, a son, and three daughters. His leadership brought to light accusations of ministers and representatives demanding hefty commissions for contract awards, which became a critical issue in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar mourned Kempanna's passing, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to fighting corruption. The Congress party, leveraging the contractors' association's allegations, had formed a commission to investigate these irregularities, highlighting Kempanna's enduring impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

