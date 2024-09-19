RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams NDA Over Nawada Violence

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has severely criticized the NDA government and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their failure in maintaining law and order following the torching of houses in Nawada district's Manjhi Tola.

Additionally, he targeted Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for his statement that most of the arrested individuals belonged to a specific caste and were RJD supporters, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

The police have arrested 15 individuals connected to the arson, which preliminary investigations suggest was triggered by a land dispute. A Special Investigation Team is actively investigating the incident to apprehend any remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)