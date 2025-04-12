Tragedy Unfolds After Relationship Soured: Arson Attack in Tikamgarh
In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, a man set fire to a woman's house, injuring her and two others, after she severed ties with him. The woman and her son suffered burns, and a relative was also injured. Authorities have initiated a case against the accused for attempted murder and other charges.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, a 35-year-old man allegedly set fire to a woman's house early Saturday, injuring her and two others, according to police reports. The alleged arson followed the woman's decision to sever ties with the accused, Rajendra Raikwar.
The incident occurred at Baldeogarh, roughly 25 km from the district's main center. Authorities suspect Raikwar attempted to break into the 36-year-old widow's new rented home before resorting to setting it ablaze with petrol. As a result, the woman sustained burns on her hands and face, her son on his hand, and a visiting relative was also injured.
The woman had reported Raikwar for abuse a week prior, but had not mentioned harassment. Law enforcement has launched a manhunt for Raikwar, registering a fresh case citing attempted murder, criminal intimidation, using force against a woman, and charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arson
- fire
- relationship
- violence
- Madhya Pradesh
- Tikamgarh
- woman
- injury
- legal action
- domestic issue
ALSO READ
Crime Wave in Delhi: Man Shot Dead and Woman's Body Found
Madhya Pradesh's Sambal Yojana Empowers 23,162 Workers with Rs 505 Crore Ex-Gratia
Controversy Erupts Over 'Aspirational Youth' Label for Unemployed in Madhya Pradesh
Mystery of Woman's Body Found in a Delhi Flat Unraveled
Madhya Pradesh Kicks Off Vikram Samvat 2082 with Water Conservation Drive