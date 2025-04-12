Tragedy Unfolds After Relationship Soured: Arson Attack in Tikamgarh

In a harrowing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, a 35-year-old man allegedly set fire to a woman's house early Saturday, injuring her and two others, according to police reports. The alleged arson followed the woman's decision to sever ties with the accused, Rajendra Raikwar.

The incident occurred at Baldeogarh, roughly 25 km from the district's main center. Authorities suspect Raikwar attempted to break into the 36-year-old widow's new rented home before resorting to setting it ablaze with petrol. As a result, the woman sustained burns on her hands and face, her son on his hand, and a visiting relative was also injured.

The woman had reported Raikwar for abuse a week prior, but had not mentioned harassment. Law enforcement has launched a manhunt for Raikwar, registering a fresh case citing attempted murder, criminal intimidation, using force against a woman, and charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)