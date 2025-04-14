Arson Attack on Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro: Political Unrest and Implications

The Pennsylvania Governor's residence was the target of an arson attack on Sunday, as suspect Cody Balmer used Molotov cocktails and expressed intentions to harm Governor Josh Shapiro. The 38-year-old turned himself into law enforcement, citing hatred towards Shapiro as his motive, according to court documents.

This incident is the latest in a troubling trend of political violence against U.S. officials, echoing past assaults such as the 2022 attack on Nancy Pelosi's home. Balmer faces serious charges, including attempted murder and arson, with the case drawing federal attention.

Governor Shapiro, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, described the incident as an attempt to instill fear. The FBI is investigating whether antisemitism played a role, following a dinner between Shapiro's family and friends in celebration of Passover at the targeted residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)