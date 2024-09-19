Left Menu

Congress Protests in Maharashtra Against Threats to Rahul Gandhi

The Congress in Maharashtra held protests condemning threats against Rahul Gandhi. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala emphasized the seriousness of such statements, attributing the threats to the growing influence of Gandhi. Congress members were detained during demonstrations, highlighting internal political tensions ahead of upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:19 IST
The Congress on Thursday organized protests across Maharashtra to denounce threats made against Rahul Gandhi, with senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala stressing the grave nature of these statements.

Participating in a protest in Bhayander, near Mumbai, Chennithala noted that a ruling party MP, MLA, and a Union minister had threatened Gandhi and criticized the 'scared BJP and its allies.' Chennithala remarked on Gandhi's increased reputation and credibility both nationally and internationally, making him a significant challenge for the BJP.

At the protest, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stated that Gandhi is on a mission to protect the country's Constitution and democracy, and that the Congress will respond forcefully to the ongoing threats. Other prominent party members, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Varsha Gaikwad, and Aslam Shaikh, also took part in the protests. Several demonstrators were detained during a protest led by Gaikwad in south Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

