Kailash Gahlot: The Steadfast Leader in Delhi's Political Landscape

Kailash Gahlot, a key member of the outgoing cabinet led by Arvind Kejriwal, has emerged as a trusted leader within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Despite his rural roots, the 50-year-old MLA has made significant strides in Delhi's political arena, notably winning the Najafgarh constituency twice in a row.

Gahlot's first victory came in 2015 with a narrow margin of 1,555 votes. However, he solidified his standing in 2020, increasing the victory margin to 6,231 votes. His political acumen led to his induction into the cabinet in 2017, following the resignation of Kapil Mishra.

As a minister, Gahlot has been credited with introducing the Electric Vehicle Policy in Delhi and other initiatives such as free bus travel for women and faceless administrative services. Known for his focus on work over political mudslinging, Gahlot holds a cordial relationship with the bureaucracy and Lt Governor V K Saxena, who nominated him to hoist the national flag on Independence Day in Kejriwal's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)