BJP Leader Proposes Renaming Najafgarh to Revitalize Historic Identity
BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan proposes renaming Najafgarh to Nahargarh, citing its historical name and local sentiment. This move is part of a broader trend among Delhi BJP leaders seeking to restore cultural names. Critics argue that development should be prioritized over renaming initiatives.
BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan has proposed renaming Najafgarh in southwest Delhi to 'Nahargarh,' claiming the original name was altered by the Mughals. The MLA, who recently triumphed in the assembly polls, asserted that this renaming effort has been long anticipated.
Najafgarh, according to Pahalwan, bore witness to challenges under Mughal rule. Citing events like the 1857 revolt, she argued that renaming would reflect the region's true heritage. This movement for renaming areas is reportedly gaining momentum among BJP leaders in the capital.
As discussions unfold, critics emphasize that development concerns, such as improving infrastructure and fulfilling electoral promises, should take precedence over renaming initiatives. The first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly focuses on the BJP's new majority status after its decisive electoral victory.
