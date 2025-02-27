Left Menu

BJP Leader Proposes Renaming Najafgarh to Revitalize Historic Identity

BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan proposes renaming Najafgarh to Nahargarh, citing its historical name and local sentiment. This move is part of a broader trend among Delhi BJP leaders seeking to restore cultural names. Critics argue that development should be prioritized over renaming initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:19 IST
BJP Leader Proposes Renaming Najafgarh to Revitalize Historic Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan has proposed renaming Najafgarh in southwest Delhi to 'Nahargarh,' claiming the original name was altered by the Mughals. The MLA, who recently triumphed in the assembly polls, asserted that this renaming effort has been long anticipated.

Najafgarh, according to Pahalwan, bore witness to challenges under Mughal rule. Citing events like the 1857 revolt, she argued that renaming would reflect the region's true heritage. This movement for renaming areas is reportedly gaining momentum among BJP leaders in the capital.

As discussions unfold, critics emphasize that development concerns, such as improving infrastructure and fulfilling electoral promises, should take precedence over renaming initiatives. The first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly focuses on the BJP's new majority status after its decisive electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025