Kamal Nath Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath has criticized the Centre's 'one nation, one election' proposal, calling it impractical and a distraction by PM Modi. He also commented on BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi. Nath and his son Nakul Nath aim to reorganize the Congress party in Chhindwara after recent electoral losses.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath criticized the Centre's 'one nation, one election' proposal on Thursday, deeming it impractical. He referred to it as another 'toy' crafted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert public attention.
'It is an impractical thing. What will happen if a no-confidence motion is tabled against any government and it needs to be dissolved? It is another toy of Modi ji to entangle the country,' Nath told reporters during his two-day visit to Chhindwara.
Addressing BJP's recent protests against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's comments in the US, Nath remarked that the BJP and Modi are left with nothing but criticism and lies. The veteran Congress leader and his son, ex-MP Nakul Nath, arrived in Chhindwara to reorganize the party following recent electoral setbacks.
