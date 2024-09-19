Schumer Pushes for Stopgap Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is initiating the first procedural step to vote on a stopgap bill aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown set to start in 12 days. Schumer emphasizes bipartisan collaboration as both parties negotiate to keep the government open.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to take the first procedural step towards voting on a stopgap bill, aiming to prevent a partial government shutdown looming in 12 days.
Schumer assured that both Democrats and Republicans are prepared to work together at the negotiating table to find a solution.
In his Senate floor speech, Schumer highlighted the need for bipartisan cooperation to keep the government operational and avoid unnecessary partisan conflicts.
