Schumer Pushes for Stopgap Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to take the first procedural step towards voting on a stopgap bill, aiming to prevent a partial government shutdown looming in 12 days.

Schumer assured that both Democrats and Republicans are prepared to work together at the negotiating table to find a solution.

In his Senate floor speech, Schumer highlighted the need for bipartisan cooperation to keep the government operational and avoid unnecessary partisan conflicts.

