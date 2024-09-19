Left Menu

Schumer Pushes for Stopgap Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is initiating the first procedural step to vote on a stopgap bill aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown set to start in 12 days. Schumer emphasizes bipartisan collaboration as both parties negotiate to keep the government open.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:52 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to take the first procedural step towards voting on a stopgap bill, aiming to prevent a partial government shutdown looming in 12 days.

Schumer assured that both Democrats and Republicans are prepared to work together at the negotiating table to find a solution.

In his Senate floor speech, Schumer highlighted the need for bipartisan cooperation to keep the government operational and avoid unnecessary partisan conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

