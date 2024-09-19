Left Menu

Fadnavis Rebuts Opposition Claims on ReNew Projects with Solid Evidence

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends Maharashtra from opposition claims, emphasizing that ReNew will not move projects to Gujarat. ReNew's statement backs Fadnavis, confirming continued investment in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized BJP policies, citing concerns over Mumbai's prestige and resource allocation to Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:21 IST
Fadnavis Rebuts Opposition Claims on ReNew Projects with Solid Evidence
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday strongly countered opposition allegations, insisting that no projects have been transferred out of Maharashtra. His remarks followed a clarification from ReNew Company confirming they are staying in Maharashtra and increasing their investment. Fadnavis said, 'The opposition consistently maligns Maharashtra, attempting to create a false narrative that the ReNew power plant moved to Gujarat. ReNew has made it clear they remain committed to Maharashtra with growing investments.'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on September 9, accused BJP of actions detrimental to Mumbai's status and resources. Raut claimed, 'Amit Shah and Modi have moved industries, trade institutions, and other assets to Gujarat, undermining Mumbai's prestige. They might even shift Ganesh festival celebrations to Gujarat.'

Raut highlighted broader issues, stating, 'Mumbai is Maharashtra's capital and 105 Marathi people sacrificed their lives for it. Yet, efforts are being made to weaken Mumbai. This instills fear among the people.' ReNew clarified that media reports from Nagpur about abandoning their project due to high power tariffs were misleading and factually incorrect. The company plans to invest in Maharashtra's solar manufacturing sector and does not intend to divert investments to Gujarat or any other state.

ReNew has 550 MW of installed capacity in Maharashtra with an additional 2000 MW under construction. The company aims to reach 2000 MW by 2025-26, with a planned investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024