Fadnavis Rebuts Opposition Claims on ReNew Projects with Solid Evidence

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday strongly countered opposition allegations, insisting that no projects have been transferred out of Maharashtra. His remarks followed a clarification from ReNew Company confirming they are staying in Maharashtra and increasing their investment. Fadnavis said, 'The opposition consistently maligns Maharashtra, attempting to create a false narrative that the ReNew power plant moved to Gujarat. ReNew has made it clear they remain committed to Maharashtra with growing investments.'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on September 9, accused BJP of actions detrimental to Mumbai's status and resources. Raut claimed, 'Amit Shah and Modi have moved industries, trade institutions, and other assets to Gujarat, undermining Mumbai's prestige. They might even shift Ganesh festival celebrations to Gujarat.'

Raut highlighted broader issues, stating, 'Mumbai is Maharashtra's capital and 105 Marathi people sacrificed their lives for it. Yet, efforts are being made to weaken Mumbai. This instills fear among the people.' ReNew clarified that media reports from Nagpur about abandoning their project due to high power tariffs were misleading and factually incorrect. The company plans to invest in Maharashtra's solar manufacturing sector and does not intend to divert investments to Gujarat or any other state.

ReNew has 550 MW of installed capacity in Maharashtra with an additional 2000 MW under construction. The company aims to reach 2000 MW by 2025-26, with a planned investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

