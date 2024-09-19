Left Menu

Blinken Urges Restraint to Maintain Gaza Ceasefire Prospects

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the necessity of avoiding actions that could complicate a Gaza ceasefire. He remains optimistic that a ceasefire is possible and essential for peace.

Updated: 19-09-2024 21:36 IST
  • France

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the importance of restraint by all parties involved in the Gaza conflict. He highlighted that any actions escalating the situation could further complicate efforts to secure a ceasefire deal.

Blinken expressed his belief that a ceasefire remains not only possible but also crucial for achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.

The call for restraint comes amidst ongoing tensions and international calls for a resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

