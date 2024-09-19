French PM Michel Barnier Nears Deal on Cabinet Amid Political Unrest

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who met with several party leaders on Thursday, is reportedly close to finalizing a cabinet, according to French media reports. This development comes two weeks after President Emmanuel Macron appointed him to the post. Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, has faced significant challenges in naming a new government, a task complicated by France's fragmented political landscape following Macron's controversial decision to call a snap legislative election this summer.

The election resulted in a hung parliament, making political consensus difficult. Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal reportedly informed his party after meeting with Barnier that there was an agreement on a government comprising 16 ministers and 22 junior ministers from centrist and conservative parties, as per BFM TV. Neither Attal nor Barnier has commented publicly on the matter.

Even if a preliminary deal is confirmed, it will still need approval from President Macron. The challenge of assembling a list of leaders for France's key state offices is compounded by the likelihood that the incoming government will need to implement politically sensitive spending cuts or tax increases to address France's fiscal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)