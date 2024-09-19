Left Menu

Biden and Harris to Discuss Ukraine War in Separate Meetings with Zelenskiy

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to meet separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on September 26. Their discussions will center on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, focusing on Ukraine's strategic plans and U.S. support against Russian aggression.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will each hold separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on September 26, according to a statement from the White House released Thursday.

The meetings will address the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, with a focus on Ukraine's strategic planning and the support the United States is providing for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

This comes amid a critical period in the conflict, as both nations seek international alliances and support to bolster their respective positions.

