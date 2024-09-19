Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Condemns Pakistan Defence Minister’s Remarks on Article 370

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his comments on Article 370, asserting that Pakistan has no right to comment on India's internal matters. Singh also alleged that the Centre's 'one nation, one election' initiative was a ploy to mask the government’s failures and BJP's internal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:11 IST
Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday criticized Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for commenting on Article 370, asserting that Pakistan has no jurisdiction over India's internal matters.

Asif had remarked that both Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir were unified in restoring Article 370.

"He has no right to make such comments. We condemn it," Singh stated to reporters.

Singh further accused the Centre's 'one nation, one election' initiative of being a ruse to distract from the failures of the Narendra Modi government and the internal discord within the BJP.

"The central government has failed on all counts, worsening the economy and social harmony, thereby challenging Modi's leadership," he added.

Singh also noted the threatening remarks made by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi were done under Modi's and BJP leadership's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

