Suvendu Adhikari Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Failed Flood Management

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for inadequate flood management in West Bengal. Adhikari claims the government neglected pre-monsoon infrastructure work, affecting nearly 20 lakh people. Mamata Banerjee, however, placed the blame on the DVC's water release protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:16 IST
West Bengal assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the government has failed to undertake necessary pre-monsoon infrastructure work in the past three years. Adhikari stated, "Pre-monsoon work has not been done for the last three years. This is a flood-prone area. The government did not work at all on infrastructure in the last 3-4 years. The government is busy with only two things- appeasing the 30 per cent population for vote bank, and poll distribution."

He highlighted that when excess water is released from Jharkhand, it should follow protocols set by the Damodar Valley River Regulation Committee (DVRRC). "In DVRRC, there are representatives from the West Bengal government. Before water is discharged from DVC, there is a protocol such as taking permission from the West Bengal government and evicting people to safe places," Adhikari said, accusing the CM of using flood-affected areas for mere photo opportunities without providing clean drinking water or necessary relief to the victims.

Adhikari noted that areas such as Bankura, Hoogly rural, parts of West and East Midnapore, and Howrah are heavily impacted by floods. He called for immediate intervention from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee. In response, Mamata Banerjee visited flood-affected areas in Howrah and Panskura and blamed the Centre's negligence, particularly criticizing the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for releasing over 5 lakh cusecs of water despite her appeals. She cited a lack of coordination and accused the Centre of failing to conduct necessary dredging activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

