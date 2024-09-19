France on the Brink of New Government as Barnier Prepares Cabinet

France appeared to be on the verge of forming a new government on Thursday, after months of political uncertainty following a snap legislative election. Prime Minister Michel Barnier was poised to present his cabinet to President Emmanuel Macron.

Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, was appointed as prime minister by Macron two weeks ago. He has faced difficulties in naming a new government, a reflection of the complex political landscape in France after Macron's decision to call a snap legislative election.

The early July vote resulted in a hung parliament, making political unity elusive and leaving France under a caretaker government. Macron must now approve Barnier's proposed cabinet.

According to BFM TV, Barnier has suggested conservative Senator Bruno Retailleau for the interior minister position, while Jean-Noel Barrot is set to become the foreign minister, having previously served as the European affairs minister. Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu will retain his post, and 33-year-old lawmaker Antoine Armand is to take an unspecified senior role in the finance and economy ministry.

Barnier's office stated that the new government's priorities will include enhancing public purchasing power, ensuring security, controlling immigration, and improving public finances. The task of finalizing his cabinet has been challenging, particularly as the next government will likely need to implement unpopular spending cuts or tax increases to address France's fiscal issues.

Barnier will need to navigate carefully to avoid inciting opposition parties that could unite to topple his government with a no-confidence motion. "The prime minister will need to learn to engage with an assembly that resembles a cauldron of various sensibilities and temperaments to build a majority," noted EuroIntelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)