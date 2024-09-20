Left Menu

Biden Avoids Direct Talks on Interest Rates with Fed Chair Powell

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein confirmed that President Joe Biden has not communicated with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about interest rates since assuming office. Biden reiterated this during a Thursday statement to dispel any misconceptions pertaining to their interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:41 IST
Biden Avoids Direct Talks on Interest Rates with Fed Chair Powell
U.S. President Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein confirmed that President Joe Biden has not communicated with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about interest rates since assuming office. This revelation came as Biden reiterated during a Thursday statement, clarifying their lack of direct interaction regarding monetary policy.

Biden emphasized that he has maintained a hands-off approach towards the Federal Reserve's decisions, respecting the institution's independence in handling economic matters.

These comments aim to dispel any misconceptions that might arise about the President's involvement in the Fed's interest rate decisions, stressing the administration's respect for the central bank's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024