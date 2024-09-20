Left Menu

US Troops Withdraw from Alaska Island after Russian Military Activity Spike

Approximately 130 US soldiers are returning to their bases after being briefly deployed to Shemya Island, Alaska, due to increased Russian military activity. The deployment was a test of military readiness and involved personnel from various divisions. Russian and Chinese joint drills saw military planes near US airspace, but none breached it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:37 IST
US Troops Withdraw from Alaska Island after Russian Military Activity Spike
  • Country:
  • United States

Approximately 130 US soldiers are heading back to their bases after a short deployment to a remote western Alaska island, following an increase in Russian military movements near the US, according to a military official on Thursday.

The soldiers, part of the 11th Airborne Division and the 1st and 3rd Multi-Domain Task Forces, came from Alaska, Washington, and Hawaii. They were sent to Shemya Island amidst joint drills by Russia and China, which included military planes and naval vessels approaching but not entering US airspace.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command reported tracking the Russian planes near Alaska over a span of four days, with no breaches in US airspace. The deployment served as an exercise to test military readiness in real-world conditions, according to military spokesperson Sgt 1st Class Michael Sword.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024