US Troops Withdraw from Alaska Island after Russian Military Activity Spike

Approximately 130 US soldiers are heading back to their bases after a short deployment to a remote western Alaska island, following an increase in Russian military movements near the US, according to a military official on Thursday.

The soldiers, part of the 11th Airborne Division and the 1st and 3rd Multi-Domain Task Forces, came from Alaska, Washington, and Hawaii. They were sent to Shemya Island amidst joint drills by Russia and China, which included military planes and naval vessels approaching but not entering US airspace.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command reported tracking the Russian planes near Alaska over a span of four days, with no breaches in US airspace. The deployment served as an exercise to test military readiness in real-world conditions, according to military spokesperson Sgt 1st Class Michael Sword.

(With inputs from agencies.)