Early Voting Begins: America's Countdown to the 2024 Presidential Election

Early in-person voting for the 2024 US presidential election kicks off today in Virginia, South Dakota, and Minnesota, with just over six weeks to go until Election Day on November 5.

These states lead the nation in opening the polls, followed by about a dozen others by mid-October. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, who also serves as president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, expressed his hopes for a high turnout and low drama election season during a recent news conference.

Security is a top concern as local election directors bolster defenses for polling places and workers. This comes in the wake of threats and suspicious packages targeting election officials in multiple states. Additionally, former President Donald Trump has ramped up his controversial rhetoric, promising severe actions against alleged election fraud while embracing early voting strategies for Republicans.

