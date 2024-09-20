Left Menu

US Praises India's Leadership Role in Quad Ahead of Major Summit

The US acknowledges India's leadership role within the Quad, as expressed by Mira Rapp-Hooper from the White House National Security Council. Her remarks come ahead of a Quad summit featuring leaders from the US, India, Japan, and Australia. The US appreciates India's strategic alignment and partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:53 IST
US Praises India's Leadership Role in Quad Ahead of Major Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States recognizes India as a pivotal leader within the Quad, according to a senior White House official. Mira Rapp-Hooper, the White House National Security Council's Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania, made the remarks just days before the upcoming Quad summit, which will include leaders from the US, India, Japan, and Australia.

Rapp-Hooper emphasized that Washington views India's role through the lens of its Indo-Pacific Strategy, which aims to promote a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient region. Since its introduction in February 2022, the strategy has seen significant advancements.

US President Joe Biden is set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan for the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. The US values the Quad as a platform for exchanging strategic views and identifying mutual priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024