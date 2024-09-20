US Praises India's Leadership Role in Quad Ahead of Major Summit

The United States recognizes India as a pivotal leader within the Quad, according to a senior White House official. Mira Rapp-Hooper, the White House National Security Council's Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania, made the remarks just days before the upcoming Quad summit, which will include leaders from the US, India, Japan, and Australia.

Rapp-Hooper emphasized that Washington views India's role through the lens of its Indo-Pacific Strategy, which aims to promote a free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient region. Since its introduction in February 2022, the strategy has seen significant advancements.

US President Joe Biden is set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan for the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. The US values the Quad as a platform for exchanging strategic views and identifying mutual priorities.

