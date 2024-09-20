International Observers Arrive in Sri Lanka for Presidential Election

A significant contingent of international election observers, comprising representatives from the European Union and the Commonwealth, have touched down in Sri Lanka to oversee the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Saturday.

Newsfirst reported that a total of 116 representatives from various international election observation organisations will be on the ground, with 78 from the EU election observation mission alone. This marks the EU’s seventh monitoring mission in Sri Lanka, following their last visit during the 2019 presidential election.

The Commonwealth has dispatched 22 observers, and the Asian Election Observation Network has sent 9 representatives. Additionally, 7 observers from South Asian regional countries were invited by the Election Commission to participate. These teams will monitor the election process across 25 districts, as assured by the National Election Commission, which has coordinated with local police to ensure their safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)