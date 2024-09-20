Left Menu

International Observers Arrive in Sri Lanka for Presidential Election

A group of 116 international election observers from the European Union, Commonwealth, and other regional organizations have arrived in Sri Lanka to monitor the upcoming presidential election on Saturday. The monitoring teams are distributed across 25 districts to ensure a fair voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:03 IST
International Observers Arrive in Sri Lanka for Presidential Election
election system
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A significant contingent of international election observers, comprising representatives from the European Union and the Commonwealth, have touched down in Sri Lanka to oversee the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Saturday.

Newsfirst reported that a total of 116 representatives from various international election observation organisations will be on the ground, with 78 from the EU election observation mission alone. This marks the EU’s seventh monitoring mission in Sri Lanka, following their last visit during the 2019 presidential election.

The Commonwealth has dispatched 22 observers, and the Asian Election Observation Network has sent 9 representatives. Additionally, 7 observers from South Asian regional countries were invited by the Election Commission to participate. These teams will monitor the election process across 25 districts, as assured by the National Election Commission, which has coordinated with local police to ensure their safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024