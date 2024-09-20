Modi Criticizes Congress Party's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being run by the "tukde tukde" gang and urban Naxals.

Addressing a public meeting at Wardha in Maharashtra on the completion of one year of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Modi said, "The Congress which you see today is not the party with which a great man like Mahatma Gandhi was associated."

He further alleged, "The ghost of hatred has entered the Congress. In today's Congress, the soul of patriotism has breathed its last." Modi also mentioned the "anti-India agendas" of Congress leaders in their speeches abroad, without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, who has faced criticism for his remarks in the US on scrapping the reservation system.

(With inputs from agencies.)