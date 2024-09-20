Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress Party's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party, accusing it of being run by the “tukde tukde” gang and urban Naxals. Speaking in Wardha, Maharashtra, Modi stated that today's Congress lacks patriotism and has adopted anti-India agendas, indirectly referring to Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being run by the "tukde tukde" gang and urban Naxals.

Addressing a public meeting at Wardha in Maharashtra on the completion of one year of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Modi said, "The Congress which you see today is not the party with which a great man like Mahatma Gandhi was associated."

He further alleged, "The ghost of hatred has entered the Congress. In today's Congress, the soul of patriotism has breathed its last." Modi also mentioned the "anti-India agendas" of Congress leaders in their speeches abroad, without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, who has faced criticism for his remarks in the US on scrapping the reservation system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

