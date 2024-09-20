Russia Urges West to Halt Ukraine Weapon Supplies Amid Peace Talks
Russia has urged the West to stop arming Ukraine and funding what it calls 'terrorist activities' to demonstrate seriousness about ending the war. The statement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to discuss a new 'Victory Plan' with U.S. President Joe Biden next week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has called on Western countries to cease supplying weapons to Ukraine and funding what it describes as 'terrorist activities' if they are truly committed to ending the ongoing conflict.
This message was delivered by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who criticized the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stating that it had no relevance to resolving the war.
In response, Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine has finalized a 'Victory Plan,' which he intends to discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the United States next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement