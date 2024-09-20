Union Minister Rijiju Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's Comments on Modi-Kharge Letter Exchange

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has responded to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disrespected Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge by not replying to his letter himself. Rijiju argued that Gandhi lacks understanding of parliamentary traditions and standards.

Priyanka Gandhi had accused Modi of disregarding Kharge by delegating the response to BJP president J P Nadda. She criticized the highest leaders for abandoning democratic traditions.

In response to Kharge's letter, Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of abusing Modi and the Other Backward Classes, as well as aligning with anti-India forces. Rijiju asserted that the Congress party shouldn't impose a dynastic culture and respect experienced leaders like the Prime Minister.

