Delhi BJP Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's Reservation Remarks

The Delhi BJP OBC Morcha organized a significant protest near the Congress headquarters on Friday, voicing their displeasure with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's comments on reservation during his US visit. The demonstration, spearheaded by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and supported by MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, saw protesters carrying a large banner towards the Congress office. The demonstrators burnt an effigy of Gandhi and raised slogans, demanding he issue an apology for his remarks.

The protest comes in the wake of three police complaints filed against Gandhi by the Delhi BJP on Thursday. The complaints from the Sikh cell, SC Morcha, and ST Morcha accuse Gandhi of making 'divisive and provocative comments' about the condition of Sikhs in India and urging an end to reservation during his tour in the US.

Adding to the drama, the Congress on Wednesday lodged a police complaint in opposition to recent statements made by leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) targeting Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)