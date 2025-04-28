Left Menu

Jharkhand's New Jail Manual Set to Roll Out Soon

The Jharkhand government is set to notify a new jail manual within 30 days, following a cabinet clearance. This initiative responds to a Supreme Court directive from January, pushing for updates across state jail manuals. State and government representatives stated progress to the high court recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:57 IST
Jharkhand's New Jail Manual Set to Roll Out Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Jharkhand government announced plans to notify a new jail manual within the next 30 days. The commitment came during a high court session on Monday, where the state's Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan confirmed the imminent cabinet clearance and notification of the manual.

This announcement aligns with a Supreme Court directive issued on January 17, which called for revisions in jail manuals across all states. The high court had previously requested updates from the state government regarding these revisions, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the Supreme Court's mandate.

State Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, present at the court proceedings, underscored the government's dedication to implementing the new manual swiftly. This report underscores the ongoing efforts to update and reform state policies in compliance with national judicial directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025