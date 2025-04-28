Jharkhand's New Jail Manual Set to Roll Out Soon

In a significant move, the Jharkhand government announced plans to notify a new jail manual within the next 30 days. The commitment came during a high court session on Monday, where the state's Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan confirmed the imminent cabinet clearance and notification of the manual.

This announcement aligns with a Supreme Court directive issued on January 17, which called for revisions in jail manuals across all states. The high court had previously requested updates from the state government regarding these revisions, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the Supreme Court's mandate.

State Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, present at the court proceedings, underscored the government's dedication to implementing the new manual swiftly. This report underscores the ongoing efforts to update and reform state policies in compliance with national judicial directives.

