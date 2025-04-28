Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Life in Gurugram

A gas cylinder explosion in Gurugram's Shikohpur village resulted in the tragic death of a man and left his son injured, local police reported. The incident underscores the deadly risks associated with gas leaks and poorly maintained equipment.

The deceased, Sushil from Kumbhavas village, woke to the smell of cooking gas at 5 a.m. Alerted by the odor, Sushil evacuated his children from the room. Tragically, as he switched on the light to identify the source, the gas cylinder exploded, igniting a fierce blaze.

While neighbors managed to extinguish the fire, Sushil succumbed to his severe burns. His minor son, who also sustained burn injuries, is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have conducted a postmortem and transferred the body to the family. A full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and prevent future accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)