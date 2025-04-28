New Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to Revolutionize Delhi's Healthcare Landscape
The Public Works Department is transforming Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics into 300 Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs in Delhi. These centers aim to enhance healthcare by offering basic treatments and tests. The initiative forms part of the central Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme, expected to benefit 36 lakh residents.
The Public Works Department has initiated the transformation of 300 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics into Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (UAAM) across the national capital, marking a significant enhancement in the city's healthcare facilities.
As part of the ambitious plan, existing clinics with images of former leaders will undergo refurbishment, including painting, plastering, and waterproofing. These changes align with the new BJP government's commitment to implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a central healthcare scheme promising accessible medical services to the populace.
The initiative is set to cover multiple districts, such as South Delhi and Central Delhi, and includes notable locations like Satbari Village and Chandni Chowk, respectively. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has reiterated the government's pledge to provide quality healthcare to the needy, an effort supported by a significant Rs 1749 crore investment for establishing these sites.
