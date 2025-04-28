Left Menu

New Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to Revolutionize Delhi's Healthcare Landscape

The Public Works Department is transforming Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics into 300 Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs in Delhi. These centers aim to enhance healthcare by offering basic treatments and tests. The initiative forms part of the central Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme, expected to benefit 36 lakh residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:56 IST
New Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to Revolutionize Delhi's Healthcare Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department has initiated the transformation of 300 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics into Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (UAAM) across the national capital, marking a significant enhancement in the city's healthcare facilities.

As part of the ambitious plan, existing clinics with images of former leaders will undergo refurbishment, including painting, plastering, and waterproofing. These changes align with the new BJP government's commitment to implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a central healthcare scheme promising accessible medical services to the populace.

The initiative is set to cover multiple districts, such as South Delhi and Central Delhi, and includes notable locations like Satbari Village and Chandni Chowk, respectively. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has reiterated the government's pledge to provide quality healthcare to the needy, an effort supported by a significant Rs 1749 crore investment for establishing these sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025