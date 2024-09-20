Zelenskiy's Victory Plan Hinges on Allies' Swift Decisions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of swift decisions from Western allies to secure a victory in the ongoing war against Russia. His statement came during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskiy highlighted that a proposed multi-billion dollar European Union loan would be used for air defense, energy, and domestic weapons purchases. He underscored the crucial role of U.S. support, noting that he would discuss the plan with President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to the United States.

He stressed the necessity of quick decisions from October to December, stating that much of the plan's success depends on the goodwill and support of the United States and other allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)