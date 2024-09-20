Diplomacy Behind Closed Doors: Albanese and Modi to Discuss Sensitive Issues at Quad Summit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has emphasized that discussions about sensitive matters, such as the expulsion of 'spies,' are conducted privately. When asked if a 2020 incident involving Indian citizens would be discussed during his upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Quad summit, Albanese confirmed it would be.

This conversation comes to the forefront as part of the larger discussions at the Quad summit in Delaware, attended by leaders from Australia, India, the US, and Japan. Albanese pointed out that while such diplomatic issues are tackled discreetly, the overall relationship between Australia and India remains strong.

In 2020, Australia reportedly expelled two Indian spies for allegedly attempting to steal sensitive information about defense projects and airport security. The Australian and The Sydney Morning Herald highlighted this incident, although the Australian Broadcasting Corporation did not specify the number of individuals involved. Albanese reiterated the importance of confidentiality and diplomacy in handling such matters.

