Hezbollah Rockets Trigger Retaliatory Israeli Airstrikes in Beirut
Tensions escalated as Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut following Hezbollah's barrage of 140 rockets targeting northern Israel. The retaliatory strikes have raised fears of an all-out war. Cross-border attacks have been a daily occurrence since the Israel-Hamas conflict began, resulting in significant casualties and destruction.
Israel launched airstrikes on a Beirut suburb Friday in response to Hezbollah firing 140 rockets into northern Israel. The bombardments have intensified existing tensions, with fears of an escalating all-out war rising.
The Israeli military confirmed a 'targeted strike' in Beirut, while explosions echoed through the city's southern suburbs. The attack came shortly after Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed retaliation against Israel for previous bombings.
Hezbollah attacks targeted several sites along the Lebanon-Israel border, including defense bases and an Israeli armored brigade. Israel's counterstrikes aimed at Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, further intensifying the conflict.
In Gaza, Palestinian authorities reported multiple Israeli airstrikes that killed 15 people overnight. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties and widespread destruction, displacing 90% of Gaza's population.
