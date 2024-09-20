Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Green Party's Nevada Bid

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to reinstate the Green Party to the Nevada ballot, siding with Democrats to prevent the party and its candidate, Jill Stein, from competing in the upcoming election, citing improper forms used for voter signatures.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Friday to restore the Green Party to the Nevada ballot, cementing a bid by Democrats to keep the party and its presidential candidate Jill Stein from competing in this battleground state in the Nov. 5 election.

The justices refused to halt a Nevada Supreme Court ruling that had barred the Green Party because it used the wrong form when collecting signatures from voters to qualify for a place on the ballot. The Green Party had argued the ruling by Nevada's top court violated the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment guarantees of equal protection and due process.

